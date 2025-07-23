Boom: Nigerian Stocks Soaring Amid Reforms, Resilience

Amid a challenging economic terrain marked by inflation, currency instability, and tepid consumer confidence, Nigeria’s capital market has defied gravity staging its most dramatic rally ever since the nation’s return to democracy in 1999.

Just over a year into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tenure, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) AllShare Index (ASI) has surged by about 140 per cent, climbing from 55,769.28 points on May 29, 2023, to a historic 131,826.77 points as of Monday, July 21, 2025.

This unprecedented milestone signals what analysts now refer to as “Tinubu Boom.” Beyond the index, market capitalization tells an equally compelling story.

The NGX has added over N45 trillion in value since May 2023 ballooning from roughly N30 trillion to an eyewatering N83.39 trillion today.

Resurgence

What’s behind this meteoric rise? Market watchers point to President Tinubu’s sweeping economic reforms controversial yet broadly applauded by investors.

Chief among them are the removal of fuel subsidies, foreign exchange unification, and an aggressive monetary tightening regime led by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which has helped mop up excess liquidity.

“While these policies have caused short-term pain, especially in terms of inflation and cost of living, they’ve also signaled seriousness to investors,” says Ibukun Oyelami, Head of Research at Capital Markets Insight.

“Foreign institutions and local players alike are reassessing Nigerian equities as fundamentally undervalued and reform-supported.” One policy in particular the CBN’s recapitalization directive for banks has been a catalyst.

Banks are now racing to raise over N5 trillion by 2026, driving up valuations and trading volumes. Already, GTCO and Zenith Bank have added a combined N3.7 trillion in market value since the policy was announced.

The ripple effect has extended across sectors. MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa together added nearly N5 trillion in capitalization. Aradel Holdings, a recent listing, contributed over N2 trillion to market cap, while anticipated IPOs from Dangote Fertilizer and possibly NNPC Ltd. are set to deepen market participation and valuation.

Local investors

Interestingly, it is not foreign portfolio investors traditionally the main drivers of Nigerian market rallies who are fueling the current boom. Domestic investors now dominate, accounting for 81 per cent of all trades between May 2023 and May 2025, per NGX data.

Between January and May 2025 alone, domestic trades totaled N2.419 trillion, dwarfing the N996.03 billion recorded from foreign players.

The May 2025 report showed a 142.87 per cent gap between domestic and foreign investor participation the widest in over a decade. A closer look reveals that retail investors are emerging as the market’s new juggernaut.

In May 2025, retail transactions surged 86.12 per cent month-on-month to N337.46 billion almost double April’s figures. Institutional domestic activity was relatively flat by comparison, growing just 2.72 per cent month-on-month.

The reasons are manifold: easier access to digital trading platforms, rising public awareness, and the relative attractiveness of equities amid high inflation and limited fixed-income yields.

“In the past, the capital market was elite territory. Now, the average middle-class Nigerian with a smartphone and N10,000 can participate,” notes Ngozi Madu, a retail investor based in Abuja. “I started with MTN shares in 2023. Today, my portfolio has doubled.”

Caution and confidence

Despite the reforms, foreign portfolio investors remain circumspect. Concerns over FX repatriation, macroeconomic volatility, and policy unpredictability continue to weigh on offshore sentiment. Still, there are signs of thawing.

Foreign transactions, though small in relative terms, jumped 88.54% in May 2025 compared to the previous month from N63.07 billion to N118.91 billion.

Experts believe a full-scale return of foreign capital is contingent upon sustained FX liquidity, improved security, and concrete policy continuity. “Institutional investors abroad are watching closely.

They like the reforms but want to see consistency,” says Dr. Jide Ogundipe, a former adviser to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). “If Nigeria stays the course, 2026 could be the year foreign money flows back en masse.”

In financial circles, a new phrase is taking hold: “The Tinubu Boom.” Coined by traders to describe the market resurgence since May 2023, it captures both the speed and scale of the rebound. Veteran stockbroker David Adonri, Executive Vice Chairman of Highcap Securities, believes the phrase is more than

Whether the current rally marks a sustainable transformation or a cyclical high remains to be seen

just a slogan. “This is not a fluke. What we are witnessing is the outcome of deliberate macroeconomic repositioning,” he says.

Adonri highlights how fiscal consolidation, declining import dependency especially through the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery and a leaner, more responsive central bank have restored some measure of faith in Nigerian macro management.

“Investors aren’t just betting on the market. They’re betting on a more self-reliant Nigeria,” he adds. Indeed, the refinery has already begun easing pressure on fuel imports, with attendant improvements in Nigeria’s current account and foreign reserves a critical component for FX stability and investor confidence.

Disconnect

But there’s a sobering paradox. While the NGX roars, millions of Nigerians continue to grapple with economic hardship. Inflation remains in double digits. Food prices are volatile. The naira, though somewhat stabilized, still trades at elevated levels.

“Let’s be honest. For most Nigerians, the stock market is a distant galaxy,” admits Professor Uche Aniche, an economist at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. “It’s encouraging that the market is performing well it creates jobs and signals confidence.

But unless that trickles down into employment, healthcare, and food security, the celebration is premature.” Adonri agrees, albeit with nuance.

“Destruction is fast. Rebuilding is slow,” he says, adding: “We are witnessing the first signs of regeneration. GDP is growing. Corporate earnings are up. These are green shoots. But yes, translating them to household welfare will take time.”

He believes that resolving rural insecurity is key to taming food inflation Nigeria’s most stubborn price pressure. “Fix insecurity, and you fix food supply. That’s the next frontier for real impact.”

The road ahead

With Nigerian equities already up 28.08% year-to-date as at Monday July 21, 2025, optimism is swelling. If the rally holds through Q4, Tinubu’s administration could post the strongest four-year market performance in Nigerian history.

Power generation still lags. Multinational exits like GSK and Unilever hint at structural weaknesses. Insecurity in agrarian regions persists. The FX market, though calmer, remains sensitive to oil price shocks. Still, analysts like Adonri are cautiously upbeat.

There are three tests ahead: Can the government maintain policy consistency? Can insecurity be reduced significantly? And can the manufacturing sector be revived? If these are met, the Tinubu Boom may have legs.

Democratising the market

One of the most heartening developments, experts say, is the democratization of market participation. The rise of digital platforms, combined with regulatory support such as USSD-based portfolio tracking for feature phones is making the NGX accessible to a broader demographic.

“This is the beginning of a cultural shift,” says Adonri. “More Nigerians and global investors now have access to Nigeria’s equities market from part of the globe, not just forex.”

And this shift could be the capital market’s most enduring legacy. Not just valuations, but visibility. Not just profits, but participation.

As Nigeria navigates its postpandemic, post-subsidy economic era, the NGX stands as both a barometer and a bellwether. A barometer of investor sentiment. A bellwether of future opportunity.

Last line

Whether the current rally marks a sustainable transformation or a cyclical high remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: under President Tinubu, the Nigerian capital market is no longer an afterthought in the economic conversation.

It is the headline. And for the first time in decades, more Nigeriansfrom institutional titans to first-time retail traders are reading that headline and taking part in writing the next chapter.