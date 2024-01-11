Bonucci Seals Fenerbahce Move

Italy international Leonardo Bonucci has completed his transfer to Fenerbahce after six months at Union Berlin.

The defender had been released by Juventus effectively as a free agent with a year of his contract still to run in September 2023.

He made 10 competitive appearances for Union Berlin, scoring one Bundesliga goal, but they crashed out of the Champions League bottom of the group and have been struggling domestically too.

Bonucci fell down the pecking order and was pushing for more playing time, as he wants to earn a place in the Italy squad for the EURO 2024 tournament.

Fenerbahce has snapped up Bonucci and he has put pen to paper this evening on the contract to June 2024.

The centre-back turns 37 in May and has said several times he intends to hang up his boots at the end of the current campaign.

He has 121 senior caps for Italy, scoring eight goals, and has also been linked with Roma, Napoli and Genoa during this January transfer window.