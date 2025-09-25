Bonny Residents Seek NLNG, I0Cs’ Assistance To Tackle Flooding

Residents of Bonny in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State have called on the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and the International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Bonny to come to their aid in tackling flooding.

The residents regretted that series of floods have caused damages in Bonny communities and that they need urgent action, stressing that it was well beyond something they can manage on their own. They said the government alone cannot help them tackle flood, noting that most interventions in the past had emanated from the government, urging NLNG and the IOCs to follow suit.

There has been intense daily rainfall in Bonny communities, with flood overrunning major roads and drainages, especially in Abalamabie Road, Ukpo Avenue, Hospital Road, Shell Pipeline Road and Moore Jackson Road. Findings revealed that in some of these areas, some developers constructed buildings on government approved water channels, contributing in blocking natural drains.

Reacting to the flooding concerns, Chairman of the Technical Committee on Drainage, Flood Management and Control, Dr Fubara Dan-Jumbo, said: “how on earth would the NLNG run pipes for water, made a road to access the water facilities, but forgot to do drainages on both sides of the road?”.

He noted that the presence of multinationals and other companies on the island puts immense pressure on amenities thus amplifying the flooding challenges being faced in the area.