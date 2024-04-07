New Telegraph

April 7, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 7, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Boniface’s Leverkusen One…

Boniface’s Leverkusen One Win Away From Winning Bundesliga Title

Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface’s Bayern Leverkusen is set to lift the Bundesliga title this season.

Sunday Telegraph reports that on Saturday, the club defeated Union Berlin 1-0 with Boniface coming on as a replacement.

The game’s lone goal was scored from the penalty spot by Florian Wirtz.

READ ALSO:

Bayern Munich lost 3-2 against Heidenheim after blowing a two-goal lead.

Leverkusen presently leads Bayern by 16 points at the top of the table as a result of these outcomes.

Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso now need just one more win to be officially crowned German champions for the first time in the club’s history.

Tags:

Read Previous

We’ll Win Ondo, Edo Guber Elections, APC Assures
Read Next

Serie A: AC Milan Boss Lauds Chukwueze’s Improved Performance