Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface’s Bayern Leverkusen is set to lift the Bundesliga title this season.

Sunday Telegraph reports that on Saturday, the club defeated Union Berlin 1-0 with Boniface coming on as a replacement.

The game’s lone goal was scored from the penalty spot by Florian Wirtz.

Bayern Munich lost 3-2 against Heidenheim after blowing a two-goal lead.

Leverkusen presently leads Bayern by 16 points at the top of the table as a result of these outcomes.

Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso now need just one more win to be officially crowned German champions for the first time in the club’s history.