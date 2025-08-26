Boniface Worsens Injury During Personal Training Ahead Of Milan Trial

Report claims that Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface, underwent individual training sessions with a personal coach over the summer — an effort that may have unintentionally worsened the condition of his knee and jeopardised the potential move to AC Milan.

Respected German news outlet, Kicker reported that “Medical checks revealed irregularities in Boniface’s right knee. These complications appear to have been aggravated by personalised training during the off-season.” Milan reportedly pulled out of the transfer deal shortly after the issue came to light during fitness testing in northern Italy.

Boniface had been a key target for the Rossoneri following an impressive season in Germany, but his fitness concerns have now put any potential move on hold — and could also raise flags for Nigeria’s national team ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.