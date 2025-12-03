Boniface, who joined Werder Bremen on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, has endured a difficult start to his Bundesliga campaign, registering just two assists in his first ten league matches.

His lack of goals has drawn criticism, especially considering the high expectations surrounding his transfer.

Boniface Backed To Bounce Back From Barren Spell

However, Ailton, a legendary figure at the club, believes a turnaround is imminent for the forward. “I trust him,” Ailton stated in an interview with Bild.

“He won’t have a career at Werder like mine, but I absolutely believe he can play a good role here. He’ll score a few more goals. Maybe even one in the derby.”