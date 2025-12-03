Werder Bremen legend Ailton Gonçalves da Silva has thrown his support behind out-of-form striker Victor Boniface, expressing strong belief that the Nigerian forward will soon rediscover his goal-scoring touch.
Boniface, who joined Werder Bremen on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, has endured a difficult start to his Bundesliga campaign, registering just two assists in his first ten league matches.
His lack of goals has drawn criticism, especially considering the high expectations surrounding his transfer.
Boniface Backed To Bounce Back From Barren Spell
However, Ailton, a legendary figure at the club, believes a turnaround is imminent for the forward. “I trust him,” Ailton stated in an interview with Bild.
READ ALSO:
- Chelsea Set To Offer €70m For Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface
- AFCON Qualifier: Victor Boniface Breaks Silence As Airport In Libya Delays S’Eagles Team
- Victor Boniface Gifts Isbae U N1m Cash
“He won’t have a career at Werder like mine, but I absolutely believe he can play a good role here. He’ll score a few more goals. Maybe even one in the derby.”
The Brazilian legend compared Boniface’s current situation to his own early challenges at the club, recalling how he too faced doubts about his form and fitness during his first stint.
“There’s a lot of talk about his lack of form and his weight,” Ailton noted. “If he scores, the fans and his teammates will believe in him again. A positive result is key.”
Reflecting on his own journey, Ailton recalled, “My first six months were very difficult for me until Thomas Schaaf took over in May 1999. During those six months, I didn’t understand the system, and I was also carrying a few extra kilos.”
Ailton emphasised that while the primary responsibility lies with Boniface to work hard, his teammates also have a crucial part to play in rebuilding his confidence.
“He has to train hard now, and his teammates have to help him,” he added. “But in the end, only he himself can score the goal.”
Despite his struggles at the club level, the 24-year-old has been named in Nigeria’s provisional squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. With Bremen set to take on Hamburger SV, Boniface will be keen to end his goal drought and spark his return to form.