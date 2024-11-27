Boniface Tops Man United’s Shopping List For Strikers

Share

Manchester United have identified Nigerian forward Victor Boniface as a key target in their search for a proven striker.

According to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, the Premier League giants have added the Bayer Leverkusen star to their shortlist of potential summer signings.

United’s struggles in front of goal this season have been welldocumented, with their current crop of forwards misfiring or lacking consistency.

Manager Ruben Amorim is eager to address this issue and sees Boniface as a potential solution to bolster the team’s attacking firepower.

The 23-year-old Nigerian has been a standout performer for Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, earning praise for his pace, strength, and finishing ability.

However, Boniface is currently sidelined with a thigh injury he sustained during international duty. He is expected to remain out of action until the New Year, which could delay any immediate plans for a transfer.

Despite this setback, Manchester United remain keen on securing his services. Boniface’s current contract with Leverkusen runs until 2028, meaning any deal would require a significant financial investment from Manchester United.

The Red Devils, however, are prepared to wait until the summer to bring in the striker, allowing him time to recover and regain match fitness.

