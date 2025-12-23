Boniface To Undergo Knee Surgery

The career of Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, has hit a major hurdle as he is set to undergo knee surgery following persistent problems with the joint.

According to German outlet Bild, Bayer Leverkusen’s medical team have advised that Boniface undergo surgery to address the issue, despite the forward currently being on a season-long loan at Werder Bremen.

The development has cast doubt over his immediate future, with reports suggesting that his loan spell at Bremen is likely to be terminated next month as all parties look for the best way forward.

Following surgery and a period of rehabilitation, Boniface could potentially resume his career at another club, depending on his recovery and fitness levels.

Werder Bremen officials, while reacting to the situation, have described the planned medical procedure as the “best solution” for the Nigerian striker.