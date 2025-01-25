Super Eagle’s forwarder, Victor Boniface has signed a new one-year contract at Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen.
New Telegraph gathered that Boniface’s contract with Die Werkself will now run until 2029.
The 24-year-old is now one of the top earners at Leverkusen. Despite renewing his contract, the forward is however not considered unsellable by the Bundesliga champions.
Leverkusen will demand at least €50m from interested suitors.
It would be recalled that clubs from Saudi Arabia have the Nigerian on their radar.
Meanwhile, Boniface joined Xabi Alonso’s side from Belgian Pro League side, Union Saint-Gillloise in 2023.
He won the Bundesliga title and DFB Pokal in his maiden campaign at the club.