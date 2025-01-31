Boniface Set To Resume Training After Failed Al-Nassr Move

Share

Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso, has confirmed that Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, will resume training immediately following the collapse of his potential move to Al-Nassr.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation for Die Werkself since arriving in 2023, playing a crucial role in their domestic double-winning campaign.

However, this season has been challenging for Boniface; his early goal drought was exacerbated by a thigh injury in November, sidelining him for months.

Despite his injury troubles, interest in the Super Eagles forward remained high. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr reportedly offered €15 million in wages to lure him to the Saudi Pro League, but the deal fell through after the club opted to sign Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran for €77 million instead.

With his future now firmly in Germany, Alonso has welcomed Boniface back to training, saying that there is no pressure on him to leave.

