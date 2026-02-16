Boniface Secures Europa League Top Scorer Honour

Victor Boniface stood at the BayArena this week, finally holding the UEFA Europa League Golden Boot, a shining testament that the 25-year-old Nigerian delivers not just hype, but tangible results.

Though delayed, the award cements his place among Europe’s top strikers for the 2022/23 season, during which he matched Marcus Rashford of Manchester United with six decisive goals.

When The Underdogs Strike



This Golden Boot wasn’t claimed under the bright lights of a European powerhouse.

Victor Boniface made his mark in continental football wearing Union Saint-Gilloise’s colours, guiding the Belgian underdogs on a memorable Europa League quarter-final run that announced him to the bigger clubs.

Six goals in ten appearances showcased ruthless efficiency fused with raw power.

The standout moment came with a brace against Union Berlin in the Round of 16, highlighting everything scouts had been whispering about: blistering pace, intelligent positioning, and a predatory instinct that separates good strikers from true game-changers.

Bayer Leverkusen took notice, made their move, and Boniface’s Bundesliga journey was underway.

From Belgian Breakout to German Destroyer

Since arriving in Germany, Victor Boniface has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most feared attacking threats.

The physical dominance that once troubled Europa League defences now puts German backlines under weekly pressure. Yet this Golden Boot, officially presented years after he earned it, is a stark reminder: before becoming a Bundesliga nightmare, Boniface was already a continental executioner.

Sharing the award with Marcus Rashford, who was blazing through Europa League opposition for Manchester United the same season, only underscores the magnitude of the achievement. Two strikers, different paths, same output: one headed to Old Trafford glory, the other to Leverkusen to build something equally formidable.

For Boniface, currently rehabbing after his loan spell at Werder Bremen, the award comes at a pivotal psychological moment. Individual accolades have a way of reigniting hunger, especially for a striker whose trajectory suggests he still has more to achieve.

For Super Eagles fans monitoring his recovery, the message is clear: Nigeria’s centre-forward is not just talented — he is proven. Golden Boot winners don’t fade quietly; they come back sharper, hungrier, and more dangerous.

The boot is golden. The future looks brighter.