Boniface Reacts To Lady Who Described Him As Talentless Footballer

The Super Eagles of Nigeria footballer, Victor Boniface has reacted to a podcaster who described him as talentless during a discussion online.

Speaking in a recent podcast, the lady stated that the footballer knows nothing about his football career but he is only known for posting unfunny memes.

She claimed that the only reason people like and hail Victor Boniface is because people benefit from his giveaways.

In reaction to the comment made by the podcaster, Victor Boniface has leaked a message of the lady where she was begging the footballer for his used jerseys. The screenshot has triggered a lot of reactions online. See the screenshots below;

