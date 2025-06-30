Boniface May Realise Ronaldo Partnership Dreams As Al Nassr Renews Interest

Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, could soon join Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, as the team looks to strengthen its attack ahead of the new season.

Reports say Al Nassr are planning a fresh move for Boniface as a replacement for Jhon Duran, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

Duran, who joined in January from Aston Villa, is now being linked with a return to Europe, with Turkish club, Fenerbahce, among those interested.

Boniface, who currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, was a transfer target for Al Nassr in January, but the deal fell through at the last minute.

Now, the Saudi club is ready to try again, and this time they may offer a more tempting deal.

The 24-year-old Nigerian forward has been in excellent form, scoring 32 goals and providing 12 assists in 61 appearances for Leverkusen over the past two seasons.

He earns about €38,500 a week, but Al Nassr is reportedly willing to offer a much higher salary to convince him. The renewed interest comes just days after Ronaldo signed a massive new deal with Al Nassr.

The new contract includes £178 million per year, a £3.4 million weekly wage, a 15% ownership stake in the club, and £80,000 for every goal he scores.

With Ronaldo now staying, Al Nassr wants a top striker to play alongside him, and Boniface’s strength, speed, and ability to create chances make him an ideal partner.

If the deal goes through, Boniface will not only earn a big-money move but also fulfil a dream of playing with one of the greatest footballers of all time.