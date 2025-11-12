Nigerian footballer Victor Boniface has said his priority for the 2025/26 season is to stay fit, as he hopes to rediscover his form at Werder Bremen.

The 24-year-old moved to the Werser Stadion on loan from Bayer 04 Leverkusen on the transfer deadline day and has had a hard time settling in.

Boniface is in his third season in the German topflight, but he hasn’t been able to replicate the numbers he produced in his debut campaign for Leverkusen.

In the 2023/24 season, Boniface scored 14 goals plus eight assists in 24 league games, helping Leverkusen win the Bundesliga with an unbeaten record.

However, his injury concerns have been with him, but he hopes to overcome them this time around.

“For me, personally, my goal is to try to play the whole season without injury,” he said via SABC Sports.

“When I signed here, I made it clear to the media and said as a football player, I don’t have an aim like how I want to do this, I just go with how it goes.

“The most important thing for me is to try and help the team in any way, score goals, play an injury-free season and for the team to try to achieve something good also. So, we’ll see how it goes.”

In eight games, Boniface has only two assists, but he is also insistent that his focus is on the team.

“Yeah, football is like life, you know, sometimes you have these good moments,” Boniface said. Sometimes you have bad moments, but the most important thing for me is how to find the right way.

“It’s not about me scoring, it’s about the results of the team in general. I can be scoring, and we are losing, I don’t want that. I want a situation where we can win games, and when we start winning games, then the goals will come.”

Having also lost his place in the Super Eagles, Boniface will hope to continue his revival at the end of the international break when Werder Bremen travel to Leipzig.

Bremen are eighth in the Bundesliga with 15 points after 10 games.