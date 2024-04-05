Boniface Happy To Return After Three-month Layof

Bayer Leverkusen striker, Victor Boniface, has admitted it was nightmarish for him to be unavailable to help his national team and club due to injury which kept him out of action for three months.

The 23-year-old missed out on representing Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2024) held in Ivory Coast and was unable to contribute to Leverkusen’s matches following the Christmas break, with his last game before the injury dating back to December 20, 2023, against Bochum.

In an interview with Bayer 04 TV following his return to action against Dusseldorf in the German Cup on Wednesday , Boniface expressed his relief at finally being back on the pitch after a lengthy absence. He acknowledged the difficulty of his rehabilitation period, especially missing out on key moments for both his country and club.

“It was really tough for me, both mentally and physically, to work my way back to full fitness,” Boniface shared candidly. “Sustaining the injury just before the AFCON and during a crucial period for Leverkusen was a real blow.