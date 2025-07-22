Boniface Ends Transfer Rumours, Vows To Stay With Leverkusen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, has made it clear he is not leaving Bayer Leverkusen anytime soon, despite transfer rumours linking him with a move away from the club this summer.

In an interview with Sport Bild, the Nigerian star shut down all speculation about his future. “My future is here. From my perspective, it is one hundred percent clear that I will stay,” Boniface said confidently.

“I have three years left on my contract. I want to win titles with Leverkusen and have a fantastic season.”

Boniface, who is preparing for his third season with the Bundesliga side, revealed that even during his difficult moments last season, he stayed in open conversation with the club’s sporting director, Simon Rolfes.

“I told him I love this. The transfer in January never happened. It hap – pened as it happened. I’m staying,” he stated. The 23-year-old also spoke about his relationship with Czech striker Patrik Schick, who plays alongside him at Leverkusen.

“Do you remember the 4-3 match against Stuttgart? We played together, and it was one of the best performances of the season. Patrik is a very good friend. We push each other every day,” Boniface recalled.