Following his knee surgery, Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface has raised hopes of a return to action after sharing signs of progress in his recovery at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 25-year-old striker took to social media on Monday to post a photo from the club’s gym facilities, indicating that he has begun rehabilitation work in Germany.

He captioned the image simply with the time and location, suggesting his recovery programme is now underway.

A day earlier, Boniface had also hinted at his comeback journey on his X page, posting a picture of himself on the pitch alongside a message expressing gratitude and optimism as he prepared to resume work.

Boniface has been out of action in recent weeks after undergoing knee surgery, a setback that ruled him out during a crucial period for both club and country.

The Nigerian international, who remains under contract with Bayer Leverkusen, has been focused on regaining full fitness following the procedure.

His latest updates have drawn encouraging reactions from fans and well-wishers, many of whom are eager to see him return ahead of upcoming club commitments and international fixtures.

While no official date has been announced for his competitive return, the posts suggest he has started light training as part of his rehabilitation process.

Boniface also received messages of support from his Super Eagles teammates after news of his surgery emerged during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria went on to secure a bronze medal.