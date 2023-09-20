Boniface admits super Bundesliga start surprised him

Victor Boniface has admitted he has been surprised by how quickly he has settled down at German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. The new Super Eagle has already bagged to top awards after four goals and two assists with Leverkusen. “I couldn’t have imagined it better,” he said. “I didn’t know much about the competition and so I didn’t know what it would be like to go from Belgium to the Bundesliga. To win two awards in that first month…” “I have to thank my teammates and everyone who supported me. “I am a bit surprised that I adapted so quickly, but on the other hand, I have always believed in myself.” The striker returned to Belgian club Union St.Gilloise on his day off in Germany to say a proper goodbye to the fans. “When I left here (Belgium), I didn’t get to say goodbye to the fans, that’s why I wanted to come back. This is a good match to say goodbye. Otherwise it didn’t feel right for me,” he reasoned.

