Boniface: A Victor Set to Share Stardom With Osimhen

Nigeria boasts of one of the most fearsome attacking talents in Africa; with the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Gift Or- ban, Terem Moffi, Ademola Lookman, Jerome Akor, and Sadiq Umar laying the mark in Europe. Victor Osimhen is clearly the biggest star but the Napoli forward could be rivalled by an emerging talent, Victor Boniface, who has set the Bundesliga on fire this season.

Boniface is an early contender for both the signing and the bargain of the season in the Bundesliga. The 22-year-old joined Bayer Leverkusen from Belgium’s Union SG for a reported £17m plus add-ons in July and the striker has hit the ground running with five goals and two assists from just four appearances in all competitions.

According to Whoscored, Boniface has the highest rating across Europe’s top five leagues, higher than Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. He has now been rewarded with a call-up for the Super Eagles’ African Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe scheduled to take place on Sunday (tomorrow) at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

This is not the first time Boniface will be part of the national team’s setup having featured for the Flying Eagles for the 2019 World Cup, although he played in the African Championships, he dropped out of the squad for the World Cup after suffering an injury.

A Victor set to share stardom with Osimhen The injury blow did not deter Boniface from sealing a move to Europe that year after signing for Norwegian giants Bodo/Glimt from a Lagos-based academy, the Royal Sapphire. He spent five years in Nor- way before moving to Union SG of Belgium where his performance attracted several clubs after lighting up the Europa League.

Boniface is a hard-working, technically gifted striker who is capable of pirouetting past players, holding off opponents, and buying himself time before launching an inch-perfect shot his deft skill, pace, aerial prowess, and powerful running with the ball make him a complete striker.

He has the confidence and speed to drop deep and combine with teammates to create golden opportunities in the final third, the features that also characterized Osimhen’s game. His style has also been likened to Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, an all-round center forward who is skilled with both feet and who is blessed with clever movement, strong dribbling, and the ability to beat his marker with his blistering speed and acceleration, whilst his aerial ability is yet another weapon in his arsenal.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is extremely lucky to have the array of stars at his disposal but it remains to be seen how he will harness the potential of this Victor. Will the Portuguese find a way to make these two Victors (Boniface and Osimhen)/ work for his team? He may give us a clue as from tomorrow’s match.