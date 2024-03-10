Bonfrere Recommends Amuneke As Super Eagles New Coach

‏Joe Bonfrere, a former Technical Adviser to the Super Eagles, has recommended Emmanuel Amuneke to take over as the team’s new coach.

Following the contract expiration of Jose Peseiro, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) declared the position vacant.

Sunday Telegraph reports that for twenty-two months, Peseiro oversaw the three-time African.

Recall that the West Africans were led by the Portuguese to second place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Amuneke, one of the coaches most likely to succeed Peseiro, acknowledged that he has already submitted an application for the position.

Amuneke has what it takes, in Bonfrere’s opinion, to lead the Super Eagles.

He said: “Yes, I agree Nigeria needs a local coach at the moment. Not a foreigner.

“But the country will have everything to gain if the authorities should appoint Emmanuel Amuneke for the job. I know him very well.

“He has a very strong mentality. He has the discipline and technical savvy to achieve results.

“In fact, if the Federation calls me to provide technical backup to Amuneke, I will gladly accept the task.”