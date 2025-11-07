Bonfrere Drags Lagos To Senate Over Property

Former Nigeria Coach, Bonfrere Jo, has petitioned the Senate on the alleged refusal of the Lagos State Government to release a property given to him by the previous administration in appreciation for winning the 1996 Olympics gold in the football tournament for the country.

The Dutch technician had won a gold medal for Nigeria during the 1996 summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, defeating global football powerhouses, including Mexico, Brazil and Argentina in a very astonishing fashion, making Nigeria the first country to lift the trophy in Africa.

However, 29 years after winning the laurel, Coach Bonfrere Jo, according to documented evidence, is yet to receive a property given to the team and coaching staff by the then Lagos State Governor, Col. Olagunsoye Oyinlola, prompting him to seek the Senate’s intervention with a view to getting the legislative arm pressure the Lagos State Government to give him his property.

In a letter by his lawyer, T. O Adejoh and Company which was submitted yesterday to the Senate through the Chairman of the Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition and copied the Senate Committee Chairman on Sports, Bonfrere “prayed the senate to Summon the Lagos State Government to a public senate hearing to provide a detailed explanation for its refusal to allocate a plot of land to our client.