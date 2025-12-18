New Telegraph

Bondi Shooting: Naveed Akram Charged With 15 Counts Of Murder

Naveed Akram, the surviving suspect in Sunday’s mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, has been charged with 59 offences, including 15 counts of murder and one of committing a terrorist act, according to the New South Wales Police.

His father Sajid Akram, 50, was killed in an exchange of fire with police at the scene. Fifteen people were killed and dozens of others were injured in the attack, which targeted Australia’s Jewish community at an event celebrating the first night of Hanukkah, reports the BBC. It was the country’s deadliest shooting since 1996.

Akram also faces 40 charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to murder, as well as one charge of causing a public display of a prohibited terrorist organisation symbol.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He was critically injured during the incident on Sunday, and had his first hearing from his hospital bedside, the local New South Wales court said. The case has been adjourned until April 2026, the court added. Earlier yesterday, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said they were waiting for medication to wear off before formally questioning Akram.

