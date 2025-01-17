Bond: Nigeria Targets N1.8trn Windfall In Q1’25

Share

In a decisive move to address Nigeria’s anticipated N13.08 trillion fiscal deficit, the Federal Government plans to raise N1.8 trillion from the bond market in the first quarter of 2025.

This ambitious strategy, unveiled by the Debt Management Office (DMO) through the newly released FGN Bond Issuance Calendar, underscores a commitment to balancing fiscal pressures while advancing critical infrastruture projects. –

The comprehensive funding plan involves a blend of reopened and newly issued bonds to be auctioned across January, February, and March 2025. Representing 3.87 per cent of the nation’s GDP, this initiative is designed to bridge the budget shortfall while bolstering investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.

Central to the issuance is the reopening of the 19.30 per cent FGN APR 2029 bond, with a remaining tenor of four years and three months. Each auction is expected to generate between N150 billion and N200 billion.

Similarly, the 18.50 per cent FGN FEB 2031 bond, featuring a six-year tenor, will be reopened with comparable targets. Adding to the lineup is a new 10-year instrument, the FGN JAN 2035 bond, aimed at long-term investors.

Collectively, these offerings are projected to raise between N450 billion and N600 billion per auction, culminating in the N1.8 trillion target for the quarter. Scheduled for January 27, February 24, and March 24, 2025, the auctions reflect the government’s structured and transparent approach to funding its fiscal agenda.

The predictable framework is expected to attract significant interest, particularly from pension funds, institutional investors, and retail buyers, leverag – ing competitive coupon rates in the current highinterest environment.

This domestic borrowing effort aligns with Nigeria’s broader strategy to mitigate its reliance on external debt while addressing urgent development needs.

The funds raised will be pivotal in financing critical infrastructure projects and supporting economic stability amid inflationary pressures and revenue constraints.

Share

Please follow and like us: