Bond Issuance: Lagos Raises Over N244.5bn To Drive Infrastructure

Lagos State yesterday achieved a historic milestone in Nigeria’s capital market with the successful execution and signing of transaction documents for its dual bond issuance under the N1 trillion Debt and Hybrid Instruments Programme.

The event, held in Lagos, marked the completion of the state’s first-ever subnational Green Bond and its largest Conventional Bond issuance to date together attracting more than N300 billion in investor commitments.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, speaking at the ceremony, described the issuance as a “global statement” of confidence in Lagos State’s economic direction, governance structure, and long-term development strategy. He noted that the state had once again demonstrated “the power of possibility,” with investors strongly subscribing to both offerings.

According to the Governor, Lagos successfully issued a N14.815 billion Series 3 Green Bond, Nigeria’s first Green Bond by any subnational government and a Series IV Conventional Bond that was upsized to N230 billion following overwhelming demand.

“We initially targeted N200 billion, but subscriptions rose well above that level,” Sanwo-Olu said. “Given the extraordinary investor support, we activated the green-shoe option and successfully raised N250 billion.

This is one of the largest bond issuances ever by a state government in Nigeria.” He emphasised that investor appetite reflected strong confidence in the state’s governance, fiscal discipline, and sustainable development agenda.

“Your investments sustain the livelihood of almost 25 million Lagosians,” the Governor told investors. “We remain committed to translating every naira into meaningful improvements in the lives of our citizens.”