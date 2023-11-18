BON: Shanty Town, Underbelly Others Dominate Nomination List

Organizers of Best of Nollywood Awards (BON) has officially released nomination lists and categories for the 2023 Nollywood award ceremony. The annual film event honours outstanding achievements in the Nigerian movie industry. In the just-released nominee list, Shanty Town, Herdsmen, and Underbelly dominate the line-up of various categories.

Shanty Town, a 2023 Nigerian crime thriller created by Xavier Ighorodje, Chi- chi Nworah and produced by Chinenye Nworah, bagged 15 of the total 29 categories of the BON Awards. The six-part series released to Netflix on 20 January 2023 featured series stars Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sola Sobowale, Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu and a host of other actors brought their A-game to make the series one of the most talked-about in the year under review.

Also leading with 11 nominations is Herdsmen produced by Chloe Coko and directed by Toka Mcbaror. The movie which was shot in Kaduna is based on mix fiction and first-hand experience, takes a look at the herdsmen-farmer crisis in Nigeria. Nonetheless, Underbelly also takes the stage with 11 nominations. The movie is produced by Tunde Aina.

The movie is a thrilling and suspenseful epic that explores the themes of love, betrayal, and survival in a harsh and unforgiving environment. BON Awards which were first held in December 2009, in Ikeja, Lagos State has continued to be a creative stratum for the Nigerian movie industry. Every edition of the award ceremony is usually hosted by different states in Nigeria including Ogun, Oyo, Kogi, Kano, Ekiti, Delta, Abia amongst others.

The 2023 edition of the award is billed for December 22, with the host state to be announced in the coming weeks.