BON Awards Get New Producer as Seun Oloketuyi Steps Down

Seun Oloketuyi has stepped down as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards after 15 years in charge. According to a statement released on Saturday, Feranmi Olaoye, was named the acting executive producer of the awards. The statement also disclosed that the organisers of the BON Awards have partnered with Group 8 Ltd, the media firm, for the next five editions of its awards.

Group 8 LTD is a media-tech organisation “renowned for its diverse mass and new media assets, including Soundcity, Trybe TV, OnTV, and Spice TV”. BON said the collaboration will “elevate innovation in media and communications” for its events. “Simultaneously, Seun Oloketuyi, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, is stepping down from the leadership position,” the statement reads in part.

“In his place, Feranmi Olaoye has been appointed as the Acting Executive Producer of the Awards, effective immediately. Olaoye will be supported by a soon-to-be-announced nine-member Advisory Board, which will also have Oloketuyi as a member. “The collaboration with Group 8 LTD aims to ensure the seamless and enhanced delivery of Nigeria’s longest-running award production.”

The BON Awards ceremony was first held in December 2009, in Ikeja, Lagos. It has since continued to be a creative strata for the Nigerian movie industry. The award ceremony has been hosted in different states including Ogun, Oyo, Kogi, Kano, Ekiti, Delta, and Abia.