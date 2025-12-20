Bon Awards: Femi Adebayo’s “Seven Doors”, Filmone Entertainment Dominate 17th Edition

The 17th edition of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, which held in Lagos recently, was all fun and glamour as Femi Adebayo’s hit series, “Seven Doors,” dazzled at the National Theatre, where the industry’s finest were celebrated and the year’s top talents were crowned.

FilmOne Entertainment also shone at the awards, clinching nine awards across diverse categories in a night that celebrated the very best of Nigerian cinema.

This achievement solidified FilmOne’s position as a powerhouse in Nollywood distribution and production. “Seven Doors,” Femi Adebayo’s technical masterpiece, proved to be the night’s biggest single film winner, taking home four highly coveted awards including: Best Production Design, Best Special Effects.

FilmOne’s winning titles and categories included: Best Supporting Actress:

Mercy Aigbe (My Mother Is a Witch), Best Soundtrack: “Iyalode,’

Best Use of Food: “Owambe Thieves,”

Best Indigenous: “Abanisete,”

Best Screenplay: “My Mother Is a Witch,”

Best Use of Makeup: “Labake Olododo,”

Best Editing: “Reel Love,” Movie of the Year: ”

Farmer’s Bride” and Director of the Year: “Farmer’s Bride.”

Beyond the top prizes, the awards celebrated diverse aspects of filmmaking. The lead acting awards saw a clean sweep for the film “Black Out,” with Gideon Okeke and Padita Agu taking home the Best Actor and Best Actress awards respectively.

The memorable screen chemistry between Tobi Bakre and Folu Storms in “Red Cycle” earned them the award for Best Kiss. The 17th BON Awards also gave out special recognition awards for the deserving trio of Steve Ayorinde, Funke Akindele, and Dr Shaibu Husseini.