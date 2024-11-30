BON 2024: Kanayo O. Kanayo, Femi Adebayo, Others Win Big

Share

It was a gathering of stars recently at the Sugar Factory Film Studio, Ilorin, venue for the 2024 edition of the Best of Nollywood Awards (BON) hosted by the Governor of Kwara State, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

As the chief host, the Governor used the platform to project Kwara as a destination for quality cinematography, tourism and hospitality, innovation and technology, and other creative endeavors.

He said: “The Sugar Factory Film Studio is more than just a venue; it represents our administration’s commitment to supporting the creative economy. This facility offers cutting-edge resources to enhance movie production, build local capacity, conserve foreign exchange, and boost our economy.

Femi Adebayo won the Best Actor of the Year, along with three other awards, for his impressive performances, especially in his rave-of-the-moment film, Jagun Jagun while Omowunmi Dada emerged as the Best Actress for her role in The Unknown Soldier, another highly rated movie with both Femi and Omowunmi went home with N5m worth of wardrobe money, endowed by the Ilorin-based firm, Wura Fadaka.

Other winners of the night include Kanayo O. Kanayo who picked a lifetime award, Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe, Adebayo Tijani, Biodun Stephen, Halima Ganiyu, David Akande and others emerged winners in different categories.

The Best of Nollywood (BON) awards are held annually to honour outstanding achievements in the Nigerian movie industry.

