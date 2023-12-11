Bombing: ‘We need intelligence sharing, insist on compensation ‘

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has called on the Armed Forces to evolve intelligence sharing in the discharge of their duties. Sani disclosed this when he received senators who paid a condolence visit in Kaduna.

He noted that the unfortunate incident could have been averted if there was enough intelligence sharing among the Armed Forces. Recall the 109 Senators donated their December salaries, amounting to N109 million to the Kaduna bomb survivors.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, announced the donation on behalf of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, at the Kaduna Government House when he led a delegation of the Senate to the state yesterday.

He said: “I will also urge the members of the National Assembly to look at the laws that have to do with security agencies in Nigeria so that they can strengthen those institutions.” “What happened last week here in Kaduna could have been averted if the security agencies in Nigeria were working on the same page. They need to share intelligence,” he said.

The governor also thanked the senators for their donation, adding that he is happy with the level of support, level of empathy and solidarity by the people of this country, from Mr. President, vice president, to the leadership of the Senate and the National Assembly generally, as well as the good people of Nigeria.

He said: “I also want to make it clear today that here in Kaduna we have received this thing with shock, but unfortunately in the last few days, some people are trying to make it look like it is either an ethnic or religious issue.

“We are one family, there is no difference between Muslims and Christians in Kaduna. This incident can happen anywhere in Nigeria and is about humanity.

“What we are asking for is justice for the people of Tudun Biri who lost their lives and those in the hospital. I would like to also call on the National Assembly, particularly the Senate to join the Kaduna State government and the good people of Nigeria in calling for a probe and investigation into this incident.

From the Kaduna Government House, the Senate delegation comprising the Senate leader, Senator Micheal Opayemi Bamidele; the Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume; Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro; Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Kamorudeen Olarere; Senator Abdulhamid Malam-Madori; Senator Aliyu Ikra Bilbis; Senator Ibrahim Bomoi; Senator Ibrahim Lamido; Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua; Senator Victor Umeh; Senator Muntari Dandutse; Senator Lawal Usman; Senator Emmanuel Udende and Senator Sani Musa, went to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital to visit the injured.

One after the other, the lawmakers, commiserated with the injured at the hospital, praying for their quick recovery.

Sunday last week, a military drone mistakenly bomb residents of Tudun Biri who were celebrating Maulud and over 80 persons lost their lives.