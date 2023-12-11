Bombing Error: Senators visit Kaduna, donate December salary to victims

In sympathy with the community over the bombing error, the 109 senators have donated their December salaries amounting to N109 million to the survivors of the drone tragedy in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, announced this yesterday on behalf of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, at the Kaduna Government House, when he led a delegation of the Senate to the state.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate, Ismail Mudashir, the senators were received by the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani.

Senator Barau explained that the money would be sent to the governor for onward delivery to the victims.

Praying to Allah to grant those who lost their lives paradise, he wished the injured quick recovery.His words : “Let me state clearly that the Senate has been in contact with the President of this country who is also highly disturbed and has ordered a thorough investigation of the incident.

“We are here to show our solidarity and to show the fact that we stand by the people; we stand by the government and, indeed, the entire people of the state, particularly the people of Tudun Biri in this trying period. We will partner with you and do all within our power to bring succour to those who are affected by this unfortunate incident.

“It is on this note that I want to announce, on behalf of the President of the Senate and the entire Senate, that we have decided that we are going to donate our December salaries to the victims. A total of N109 million will be made available to the governor so that it can be channelled to help the victims,” he said. Responding, the governor thanked the senators for their donation.

“What I can say here today is that I am really happy with the level of support, level of empathy and solidarity by the people of this country – from Mr President, vice president, to the leadership of the Senate and the National Assembly generally, as well as the good people of Nigeria.

“I also want to make it clear today that here in Kaduna we have received this thing with shock. But, unfortunately, in the last few days some people are trying to make it look like it is either an ethnic or religious issue. We are one family; there is no difference between Muslims and Christians in Kaduna. This incident can happen anywhere in Nigeria and is about humanity.

“What we are asking for is justice for the people of Tudun Biri who lost their lives and those in the hospital. I would like to also call on the National Assembly, particularly the Senate, to join the Kaduna State Government and the good people of Nigeria in calling for a probe and investigation into this incident; to look at the laws that have to do with security agencies in Nigeria so that they can strengthen those institutions.

“What happened last week here in Kaduna could have been averted if the security agencies in Nigeria were working on the same page. They need to share intelligence,” he said.

The lawmakers commiserated with the injured at the hospital, praying for their quick recovery.