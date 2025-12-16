Bombardier Delivers First Global 8000

Bombardier last week celebrated the entry into service of its new flagship, the Global 8000, with a ceremony marking the first delivery of the ultra-long-range business jet at the company’s aircraft assembly center near Toronto.

The twinjet received certification from Transport Canada last month; FAA and EASA approvals are pending.

Ainonline.com reports that following a performance by Canadian rock musician Tom Cochrane, and in front of an audience of company employees, government officials, suppliers, media, and special guests, Patrick Dovigi—a long-time Bombardier customer—took possession of the aircraft, which will supplant his Global 7500.

“Pride and excitement only begin to describe what the entry into service of the Global 8000 means for all 18,000 of us at Bombardier,” said company president and CEO Éric Martel.

“This revolutionary aircraft is redefining the business aviation landscape with its innovative design, signature smooth ride, unmatched performance, and a promise fulfilled to our customers.”

First announced at EBACE 2022, the Global 8000 is now the fastest in-service civil aircraft, with an Mmo of Mach 0.95. The four-zone jet with a separate crew rest area offers an industry-leading cabin altitude of 2,691 feet at FL410 and a range of 8,000 nm, opening up more nonstop city pairs.

According to Bombardier, the advanced design of its wing, which features slats, gives it “takeoff and landing performance comparable to that of a light jet.”