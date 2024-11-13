Bomb Scare: Plateau Govt, Police Criticise Fake Report

Share

…Vows Tough Action Against False News

The Plateau State government has vowed to take a strong stand against the spread of unverified news following a false bomb scare report in Jos.

The Commissioner of Information and Communication, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms while speaking to Journalists at the NUJ Jos expressed concern over the impact of such reports on the state’s fragile peace.

Ashoms specifically condemned a recent report published by a national daily, which falsely claimed that an explosion had occurred in Jos, injuring several people. He described the report as “unverified” and “fake,” criticising the journalist for mishandling sensitive security information.

According to Ashoms, the erroneous report appeared to be an attempt to incite fear and destabilise the positive efforts of Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s administration in fostering peace and development in the state.

Ashoms highlighted the potential dangers of such misleading reports, warning that they could spark unnecessary panic among residents and damage the credibility of the state government. He called for greater responsibility in journalism, especially when dealing with issues related to security and public safety.

Also Speaking the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Dr. Gyang Bere while addressing the media emphasized the need for journalists to verify information before publication.

He echoed the government’s call for responsible reporting, stressing that the spread of false information could erode public trust in the media.

The Plateau Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alfred Alabo clarified the situation during the press conference, confirming that there had been no explosion or injuries in Jos.

Alabo explained that the police bomb squad, along with Emmanuel Adesina, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, had thoroughly inspected the scene and determined that the reported incident was a false alarm. He urged journalists to only report facts from reliable sources.

Despite the false alarm, daily life in Jos proceeded without disruption. Residents of the city continued their normal activities, and there were no signs of panic or unrest.

