Bomb: Police Deploy Experts To Evacuate Explosive In Niger Community

The Niger State Police Command has deployed bomb disposal experts to evacuate an explosive device discovered by the roadside in Mashegu Local Government Area of the state, in a move aimed at calming tension in the community.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Elleman, confirmed the development on Tuesday, clarifying that only one explosive device was found, contrary to reports that three bombs were discovered.

Elleman urged residents to remain calm and continue their lawful activities without fear, assuring them that trained experts had been dispatched to professionally handle the situation.

According to him, “An explosive device was found in the state, and the command has deployed bomb experts to the scene to ascertain and possibly detonate the explosive. It was one explosive device and not three as claimed by some villagers.

“People should go about their legitimate businesses without fear of intimidation.”

Earlier reports had indicated that farmers on their way to their farms in Ganaru community, Zugurma District of Mashegu Local Government Area, sighted what they believed were three explosive devices planted along the roadside and raised an alarm.

The Chairman of Mashegu Local Government Area, Jibrin Egade, confirmed the incident, saying the area had been cordoned off to prevent casualties.

Egade, who expressed shock over the discovery, said he immediately alerted security agencies after receiving reports from the farmers.

“Some farmers in my local government were going to their farms when they found the explosives planted by the roadside. They immediately contacted me. I also contacted the security agencies, and they have taken over the area,” he said.

“We were surprised to see a bomb planted in our domain. There is no security challenge here.”