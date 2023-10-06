Bomb Explosions Kills 52 Pakistanis During Procession to Mark Prophet’s Birthday

The death toll from a suspected suicide bomb blast at a procession to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in Pakistan’s Balochistan province has climbed to 52, officials. The bomb explosive occurred on Friday during the procession near a mosque in Mastung district of Balochistan, wounding dozens of others, including many in a critical m local officials said.

The Reuters news agency, quoting Abdul Rasheed, a district health official, said at least 52 people had died in the blast and 58 others were wounded. Rasheed said the toll could further rise as many people were in a serious condition. “It seems a suicide attack” senior local police officer Javed Lehri, adding that the bomber blew himself up near the vehicle of Deputy Superintendent of Police Nawaz Gishkori.

Balochistan’s government administrator Atta Ullah said a senior police officer, Mohammad Nawaz, was among the dead. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, he said. The country’s interior ministry also confirmed the blast carried out by “terrorist elements” in Balochistan. “The attack on innocent people who came to participate in the procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a very heinous act,” it said in a statement, referring to the prophet’s birthday.

After the incident no group has come claimed responsibility for the attack yet. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), quickly distanced itself from the attack. The TTP is a separate group but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in August 2021.

Last year, the group broke a ceasefire with the government which led to a resurgence of its deadly attacks across the country. Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder said the TTP, which had been carrying out at- tacks in the area, has denied it was involved. “And that of course would raise alarm bells because the area has seen the presence of Islamic State [ISIL or ISIS] elements,” he said.