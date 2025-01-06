Bomb Explosion Rocks FCT School, Claims One Life, Injures Four

Share

A bomb explosion, on Monday, rocked the Kuchibiyu community in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the explosion which occured at an Islamiyyah school claimed the life of one student and critically injured four others.

It was further gathered that the incident shattered the peace of the community located about 42 kilometers from Abuja’s city center.

Emergency responders, including a police bomb disposal team, swiftly arrived at the scene to secure the area and ensure the injured students received immediate medical attention at a nearby hospital.

A security source suggested that the deceased student may have been carrying an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that detonated, though authorities have not yet issued an official statement confirming the cause of the explosion.

The tragic incident has left the Kuchibiyu community in shock, with residents mourning the loss and calling for improved security measures to prevent similar events in the future.

Investigations into the explosion are currently underway, as law enforcement and government officials work to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

