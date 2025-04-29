Bomb Explosion Kills Travellers In Borno

Share

An explosive device has killed an unspecified number of travellers moving from Kala-Balge to Gamboru-Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to reports the incident occurred yesterday when a vehicle travelling from Rann, the headquarters of KalaBalge, to Gamboru-Ngala, drove over an improvised explosive device.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, ASP Nahum Daso, said efforts are ongoing to collate necessary data. am aware that it happened.

Please, I will get back to you. I am still gathering necessary information,” he said. However, local sources claim that eight people died in the explosion, while many others sustained critical injuries.

A local source, who pleaded not to be named, said: “Women and children were involved. About eight people died.”

