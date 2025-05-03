Share

In the early hours of Saturday, May 3, a 38-year-old woman was reportedly killed in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki when a bomb she was allegedly carrying detonated prematurely.

Confirming the development, Police authorities in Greece revealed that the explosion, which occurred around 5 a.m., caused extensive damage to nearby storefronts and vehicles.

The statement added that the woman was believed to be attempting to plant the explosive device at a bank’s ATM when the bomb detonated in her hands.

“It appears that she was carrying an explosive device and planned to plant it at a bank’s ATM. Something went wrong, and it exploded in her hands,” a police spokesperson said.

Authorities revealed that the deceased was known to law enforcement for her involvement in multiple robberies and that investigations are ongoing into her potential connections with extreme leftist groups.

The incident has raised concerns about renewed threats from domestic radical groups in the country. Forensic teams and bomb disposal experts have been deployed to examine the scene, while counterterrorism units are overseeing the broader investigation.

