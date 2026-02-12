Bomb Explosion Hits Bayelsa State Secretariat Complex

An explosion suspected to have been caused by an improvised explosive device, IED, hit the Bayelsa State Secretariat Complex in Yenagoa early yesterday morning.

The blast, which occurred at about 6:00am prompted an immediate security response as operatives moved swiftly to secure the area and prevent further danger. Movement in and out of the complex was temporarily restricted while thorough safety checks were conducted.

The Bayelsa State Police Command confirmed that the explosion did not result in any casualties or damage to buildings within the premises. In a statement shortly after the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Iyamah, detailed the rapid deployment of security personnel to the scene.

He said, “The Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a suspected IED explosion which occurred today (Yesterday), at about 0600hrs within the State Secretariat Complex.

“The area was immediately cordoned off and upon detailed search one unexploded IED was identified by EOD operatives and was rendered safe. No lives lost, no property destroyed. One Pentecost Elijah, ‘m’ 60 year old from Otuan Community in Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State, was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident.”