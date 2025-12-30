Bomb Blast Rocks Kebbi Hospital

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed a bomb explosion that occurred on Tuesday morning at the Bagudo General Hospital in Bagudo Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, said the incident followed a loud explosion within the hospital premises.

“We wish to confirm that a security incident occurred earlier today, December 30, following a loud explosion at the Bagudo General Hospital,” the statement read.

According to the police, a joint security team comprising personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, the military and local vigilantes swiftly responded to the scene, cordoned off the affected area and secured the environment.

SP Usman disclosed that Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) experts have been deployed to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

He confirmed that no life was lost in the incident. However, a staff quarters building within the hospital premises sustained damage, while residents in the area were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The Commissioner of Police has since ordered the deployment of additional security personnel to the area to ensure calm and prevent any further breach of peace.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.