Bomb Blast: Kano Bans Scrap ‘Importation’ From Borno, Yobe

The Kano State Government yesterday placed a temporary ban on the ‘importation’ of scrap and waste materials from Borno and Yobe states.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Special Services Ibrahim Umaru announced the ban during a meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Scraps and Waste Dealers, Employers of Nigeria (NASWDEN).

According to the exmilitary chief, the ban became necessary after an explosion linked to a bomb hidden in scrap killed five people in Kano.

Umaru said investigations showed that the explosives were concealed in scrap consignments from the North East where Boko Haram is wreaking havoc.

He urged the association to evolve measures aimed at preventing a recurrence and ensure that there are no explosives in scraps materials before being brought to Kano State.

NASWDEN Regional President Aminu Hassan said they had already stopped buying scrap from insurgencyaffected areas, highlighting the crucial role of the scrap industry to the economy.