Boma Akpore: I’m Still Searching For My Kind Of Girl

Boma Akpore is the kind of person people describe as ‘Blessed’. That’s because not many have the ability to make a career out of the talents they have. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the actor, who recently became a movie producer, shares the story of his different career journeys, starting as a model, and how his failed professional footballing brought him into the movie industry. He also speaks on why he believes acting and becoming famous are very spiritual.

Many of your fans think your career in entertainment started from Big Brother Naija. But you said earlier that that is not true. You have been a model for 23 years. Tell how it all started.

I started modeling straight out of secondary school. I was featured on a Billboard when I was 16. I was 6 ft 2 at the time. My friend’s brother used to work with TBW Concept then. They had someone they wanted for their advert campaign but they couldn’t get anyone with the features, until I came along with my friend and they said I looked like who they wanted. Back then, I was not a fan for modeling until that opportunity came.

That was how I did that job. And that was how I started working out to be in shape. I was one of the youngest models to do Nigerian fashion week.

You have featured in a few fashion runways in Nigeria but now you said you have stopped modelling. What was the reason?

I felt it was time to stop and focus on other things. Back when I was modeling, it was worth it. I was one of the few Nigerian models that traveled abroad to model at Music on the Runway in 2008. I was representing West Africa.

It was a charity show. In 2010, I was at Haute Fashion Week in Texas. It was also a fashion week done for fight against Malaria because I love giving back. I love charity work. I remember when I went to the embassy for the visa for the show, I was asked why I was going for the fashion show and how much are they going to pay me? I told them, the money is for charity. Back to why I stopped modeling is because of the way things are done in the modeling industry. They are not very professional and not well organised. I am still in shape. I can still model and knock out the 25-year-olds on runway but the industry is not organised.

How did you move from being an actor to a movie producer?

I studied at the New York Film academy. So, I am just doing the job I studied. I have always been a creative guy. In many movies I have featured, I always help out behind the scenes. They kept seeing what I did. So, it was just a matter of time.

So, you never discovered acting talent in Big Brother Naija like many other room mates have said in the past?

I went to New York Film academy in 2017 before Big Brother Naija. I never did anything acting in the house because that is not the platform for that. Acting is a serious business. You don’t go into the house and discover acting skills. My teacher in New York Film academy, Blanche Baker, won an Emmy Award. Acting is not a joke.

If I was in America right now and I am not on set, I will be taking classes. Would you say acting, modeling have been the careers of your dreams from way back? Well, I am a man of many talents.

I wanted to be a footballer back when I was in school. I was the captain of the junior team in St Gregory College, Ikoyi. I also played for the Senior team. I played semi-professional football in Europe.

At what point did acting and modeling pull you out of football?

I was doing all. I was modeling and playing football in Nigeria. I was playing football and also go and model when there is a job to do. Modeling was paying me immediately but the football, you are the one paying to be trained in an academy. You have to pay to join Pepsi Football Academy.

Modeling was funding the football for me back then. When I wanted to travel to the US, football was the skill I focused on. I played for some metropolitan teams in America and other leagues in America. I played for Irish Rovers. We played every Sunday and trained once a week.

So, I was still modeling. The football trainings helped the modeling because we are always in shape. Most footballers are models as well because they are always in shape, like David Beckham. The dream was to be the Black David Beckham back then.

What made you stop playing football?

I got an injury in Scotland. I was trying out for Amelton Academy. It’s Scottish Premier League, just like English Premier League. Top division and I got injured.

It was a career ending injury. It wasn’t healing and I couldn’t perform at the highest level. The pain was too much. So, I had to stop. I packed my bags and went back to the US.

I joined an event company in America and became a bartender. That was where a movie producer saw me and said she has a job for me. I told her that I am not an actor.

She said that I must be an actor and that is how I went to school to take classes on acting. By the time I graduated, the job was gone but there are other jobs because I passed with distinction.

What brought you back to Nigeria?

Big Brother Naija brought me back to Nigeria. I started acting in America but I was not getting lead roles because I was new. I was in ‘Black List’ movies with Jim Spader. I was in ‘Law and Order’ the episode 2022 with Snoop Dogg. I was the body guard with Snake Crew with Orlando Jones. My team said try out Big Brother Naija, that it will make me more popular. I took the blind faith to fly myself down to Nigeria and I was picked. I took it as a vacation though because my grandmother was celebrating 80th birthday that period. So, I used one stone to kill two birds.

Acting in movie sets abroad and acting here in Nigeria, where would you say you have full satisfaction?

I made more money acting in America but I have had bigger opportunities here in Nigeria. It would have been harder for me to become a producer over there in America. I direct my podcast ‘Unbox’. I just produced a job for Amazon worldwide. Every year, I have a big movie job.

So you got the popularity you wanted from Big Brother Naija?

Of course! I mean, people know me more now.

In the Big Brother Naija House, people were of the opinion that you are too proud, full of yourself. How did that make you feel?

To each is his own. If you don’t know me, I can’t be walking around laughing all the time. I can’t be everybody’s friend. I am super friendly for people that know me. I don’t l i k e trouble. I like to be on my own a lot. I am super professional.

Do you regret that you didn’t win Big Brother Naija?

No. I am winning in real life and that is what matters. I already had a structure when I was in the house. I know myself and that is why people think I am proud. I have always done things according to how I love them. I wanted to play football. I did that to the best of my ability.

I wanted to be an actor. I doing that now. I am a movie producer now as well. I direct my own pod – cast. I can become a director tomorrow because I had A in that course as well. I take them one at a time. It’s like a book. You keep flipping the pages. You reinvent yourself and get to another career.

What part of the Nigerian movie industry do you think needs improvement?

There is always room for improvement. The day we stop learning and growing is the day we are dead. With more money, the industry can do better. There is so much talent in the industry. When Netflix and Amazon came, we saw how much improvement we can get. The quality of movies improved.

That’s where government can help out-to give more funds and grants. Abroad, the movie industry has good support. Even South Africa has more support than us.

Many actors have said that acting is spiritual. Do you share that thought?

That is true. You cannot tell the movie that will become a hit. Being famous is spiritual. Some people have gone into Big Brother and come out and nobody knows who they are. Many people can do a film and it’s only two that becomes famous. The ones that are famous cannot tell what they did right that made them famous. Some films just get more famous that you expect.

What do you advice young people that look up to you in the acting career?

You have to work hard. Pray hard. Take classes or courses in acting because it’s not a joke.

You are one of the eligible bachelors in Nollywood. When are you getting hooked?

I have not seen my type yet. When I see, I will definitely get hooked.

Are you selective?

Exactly. I cannot just take anything that comes to me.

Any specific qualities?

She must be God fearing, have a good heart. Someone that can understand my job. I am not looking for a wife in the entertainment industry though.

Why? You don’t want to marry an actress or a model?

Absolutely not. I like to balance. I will prefer to date outside my industry. I am a family oriented person. So, I want family balance. I can’t be on set and my wife is on set as well.