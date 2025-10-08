Bolt, Plexus, Others Salute Afrinvest GMD, Chioke, At 60

Bolt SuperLubricant and Plexus, two international firms, have hailed the Group Managing Director of Afrinvest (West Africa), Dr Ike Chioke, on the occasion of his 60th birthday, for his impact on Nigeria and Africa’s financial industry.

In its felicitation signed by the Managing Director, Chief Jack Ogbuagu, Bolt wished Chioke good health, happiness and continued success. “For joining the sexagenarian club, we proudly celebrate Dr Ike Chioke, the Group Managing Director of Afrinvest and distinguished son of Enugu State.

“On this your 60th birthday, we at BoltSuper Lubricant acknowledge your outstanding leadership and contributions toNigeria’s financial sector,” Ogbuagu stated. On its part, Plexus, a leading Marketing Communication firm in Africa, described the Enugu State-born financial guru as the best thing that ever happened to Africa’s money markets.

The Principal Consultant, Mr OziomaUbabukoh, wondered how the continent’s finance sector would have been save the advent of Afrinvest, courtesy of Chioke and Godwin Obaseki, the immediate past governor of Edo State.

Ubabukoh stated: “With its unstable financial markets, Africa is not the best place to place a bet when it comes to money market. But experts such as Prince Ike Chioke instilled confidence in investors, which places Nigeria’s economy in the league of leaders in the continent.