Bolt Drivers Protest Killing Of Colleague, Demand Prosecution Of Suspected NSCDC Killers

Share

Bolt drivers under the aegis of E-hailing drivers on Thursday protested the killing of one of their colleagues, Henry Osarodion Osemwhenkhai in Benin City.

The bolt drivers who took their protest to the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Press Centre, in Benin, called on the Nigeria Police to investigate and bring officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps to justice for allegedly killing their member.

The group while on the protest to register their displeasure over what they described as the ‘gruesome murder of their member’ carried placards with inscriptions such as “Enough of the Brutality by Security Agencies,” “Enough is Enough, Bolt Drivers are not Slaves,” and “Justice for Henry”.

Speaking on behalf of the group, a bolt driver, Mr Festus Nwabuzor, disclosed that the late Henry went to drop a passenger at the Castle Hotel, situated along Limit Road, off Sapele Road area of Benin City, when one of the lodgers at the hotel, who almost hit his vehicle came out and started beating him.

He stated further that rather than officers of the NSCDC, who are providing security at the hotel to resolve the issue, they collaborated with the lodgers to beat the driver.

Nwabuzor called on the Nigerian Police and other relevant authorities to carry out a proper investigation into the matter, with the aid of the CCTV Camera at the hotel and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Another bolt driver who spoke on the development, Mr Rosor Ruben, appealed to the state government to wade into the issue and ensure that justice was served in line with the present administration’s commitment to protect residents of Edo State.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, CSP Moses Yamu confirmed the killing and told newsmen that four officers of NSCDC officers had been arrested and were in police custody.

CSP Yamu said Edo State Commissioner of Police, Betty Osetimeyin had ordered proper investigation into the matter before they would be charged to court to face the full wrath of the law.

The police spokesperson assured Edo people that the police would ensure that the matter is followed up to a logical conclusion and see that justice is not just served but seen to have been served.

Share

Please follow and like us: