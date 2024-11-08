Bolt Driver Issues Public Apology To Abia Lawmaker, Ikwechegh

Share

An e-hailing driver assaulted by Abia lawmaker, Stephen Abuwatseya has publicly apologized to Hon. Alex Ikwechegh, the House of Representatives member representing Aba North/South of Abia State, following an altercation that occurred during a package delivery in Abuja.

In a video apology released on Thursday, Abuwatseya expressed regret for his role in provoking the lawmaker, Ikwechegh.

He, however, called on Nigerians to forgive and move on from the incident.

“I actually want to apologize to him for whatever I must have said or done to provoke him to that level of anger,” Abuwatseya stated.

He urged Nigerians to unite and not let the incident create divisions based on religion, tribe, or region.

The altercation, which took place on October 28, gained widespread attention after a viral video showed Ikwechegh slapping and reprimanding the driver at his Maitama residence when the driver requested that he come outside to collect a delivery of snails.

Ikwechegh subsequently issued a public apology through Instagram, admitting that his actions were unbecoming of a public official.

He extended apologies to the driver, the Nigerian Police Force, and the National Assembly.

He emphasized that the matter was resolved through alternative dispute resolution and a “Mutual and respectful agreement.”

Both parties have expressed their commitment to putting the incident behind them, and Abuwatseya also thanked his family and supporters for their assistance throughout the ordeal.

