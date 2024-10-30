Bolt Driver Drags Abia Rep Member To Court For Assault

Share

Stephen Abuwatseya, a Bolt driver assaulted by a member of the House of Representatives, Alex Mascot Ikwechegh has dragged the lawmaker to court for assault.

The driver’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, said the matter would be prosecuted by the Inspector General of Police’s Special Investment Unit at the Kuje Magistrate Court in Abuja.

A statement issued by Adeyanju reads: “We are on our way to Kuje Magistrate Court for the arraignment of the honourable member who assaulted our client, Mr, Steven, a bolt driver.

“The IGP’s SPECIAL INVESTIGATION UNIT (SIU) is in charge of the investigation and prosecution.

“The media is invited to cover the arraignment which is scheduled for 12pm today at Kuje Magistrate.”

Recall that in a viral video, Hon. Ikwechegh allegedly slapped the driver after Abuwatseya requested the delivery fee, questioning the lawmaker’s identity.

During the altercation, Ikwechegh reportedly threatened the driver, claiming he could “make him disappear” without facing repercussions.

The development sparked outrage with many calling for his suspension, lamenting the behaviour was unbecoming of a lawmaker.

The lawmaker has a tender apology for his action.

