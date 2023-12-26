Bologna Name Their Price For Juventus Transfer Target

Lewis Ferguson, a midfielder for Bologna who is reportedly a target for Juventus and Lazio, won’t be cheap.

This season, one of the major Dark Horses in Europe’s Top Five leagues has been the Emilian team. After defeating Roma and Atalanta in their most recent league games, they are currently fourth in the Serie A rankings.

Ferguson has been at the center of Thiago Motta’s tactical jigsaw since last season, featuring as an attacking midfielder.

The Scotsman has caught the attention with his eye for goal and clever movement in the final third. He has contributed with four goals and three assists in his 17 Serie A appearances this season.

Therefore, Bologna have no intention of parting ways with the 24-year-old in the middle of what could turn out to be a historic campaign for the club, unless they receive an offer they can’t resist.

According to ilBianconero, the asking price for Ferguson won’t fall below 25 or 30 million euros.

The Rossoblu would register a major profit by selling the attacking midfielder, having signed him for just 2 million euros almost 18 months ago.

Ferguson is a Scotland international who made ten caps with the senior national team, but is yet to make his debut on the international level.