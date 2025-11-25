Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ Dharmendra Dies At 89

Bollywood star Dharmendra has died in the Indian city of Mumbai at the age of 89.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the actor, saying his passing “marks the end of an era in Indian cinema”.

Dharmendra, who often described himself as “a simple man”, commanded extraordinary affection and loyalty from his tens of millions of fans.

Best known as Veeru, the lovable petty criminal in the 1975 blockbuster ‘Sholay’, he appeared in over 300 films, many hits, captivating audiences for decades, reports the BBC.

Songs featuring him topped the charts, and his romance and marriage with Hema Malini made headlines.

Dubbed the “original He-Man of Bollywood” and “Garam (hot) Dharam”, the actor often made it to global lists of “most handsome men” in his heyday and female fans were known to sleep with his photographs under their pillows.