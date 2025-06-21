Bolly Embarks On New Chapter In Storytelling

After years of success in entertainment, events, and cultural production, Gbolahan Olatunde—popularly known as “Bolly” or “Bollylomo”—is entering a new phase in his creative journey: film production and distribution.

With a deep connection to culture and a reputation for charisma, Bolly is setting his sights on reshaping African narratives for both local and international audiences.

His transition into film is backed by solid creative training at Del-York Creative Academy and EbonyLife Creative Academy, where he gained practical experience in acting and production.

Over the years, Bolly has worked on short films, event-based content, and community storytelling initiatives—experiences that have honed his understanding of both artistry and execution.

“I’ve always loved telling stories,” he said. “Now I want to shape how they’re made, funded, and seen.”

Bolly’s upcoming projects include a short film exploring memory and grief, a documentary series spotlighting creative youth in underrepresented African cities, and a collaborative work on masculinity and silence.

He’s also focused on building co-production pipelines between Nigerian and Canadian institutions, aiming to extend the global reach of African storytelling without diluting its authenticity.

“African stories aren’t new. But global access to them still is,” Bolly noted. “We need better systems to move them across borders without losing their roots.”

As he steps deeper into filmmaking, Bolly remains committed to narratives that evoke emotion and provoke thought. “It’s one thing to entertain,” he said. “But I want to tell stories that shift something in people.”