Bolivia Football Brawl: Ref Issues 17 Red Cards In One Match

Chaotic scenes unfolded following a football match in Bolivia as a brawl broke out and 17 people were sent off at full-time as terrifying scenes of violence ruin cup game Police were forced to use tear gas to break up a brawl that saw 17 men sent off following a cup match in South America.

Chaos ensued after the 2-2 draw between Bolivian sides Blooming and Real Ocuro, as the former advanced to the Copa Bolivia quarterfinal.

Blooming, playing away from home, progressed after winning the first leg 2-1. Rather than being able to celebrate their success, however, tempers soon flared after the full-time whistle was blown.

Punches were thrown as, per Bolivian outlet El Potosi, with Oruro star Sebastian Zeballos having to be restrained by opposition players before breaking free and pushing others.

His team-mate, Julio Vila, was in a similar frenzy and threw the punches that saw bedlam unfold. Oruro coach Marcelo Robledo was equally infuriated and reportedly confronted a member of the Bolivian national team’s coaching staff.

A group of 20 police officers had to intervene and even required tear gas to stop the scenes of violence. Blooming coach Mauricio Soria ordered his players into the dressing room to calm them down.

The official match report lists Blooming as having seven players sent off, while Oruro saw four. Both teams’ coaches and their assistants also received red cards, taking the tally in total to a staggering 17.

At least six players will be banned for the remainder of the cup after Blooming advanced to the semi-finals. Gabriel Valverde, Richet Gómez, Franco Posse, Roberto Melgar, César Romero, and Luis Suárez were all carded for violent conduct during the brawl. César Menacho was sent off for using offensive language from the bench. The forward was also s