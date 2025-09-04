Boldswitch Launches U.S. Bank Accounts To Empower Nigerian Freelancers, Entrepreneur

For years, Nigerian freelancers, entrepreneurs, and digital workers have faced significant challenges in receiving payments from the United States.

From slow transfers and hidden charges to strict banking requirements, many have struggled to access the global financial system in a seamless way.

Now, Boldswitch, a Nigerian fintech company, is stepping in to change that narrative. The company has officially launched U.S. Bank Accounts for Nigerians, creating new opportunities for cross-border transactions and global business participation.

According to Boldswitch, the new accounts are designed to give Nigerians direct access to the U.S. financial system without intermediaries.

Through the service, users can receive payments directly from U.S. clients and employers, send money instantly to U.S. accounts, and use virtual USD cards to pay for products and services on international platforms.

These include Amazon, Netflix, Google, PayPal, Uber, Airbnb, AliExpress, Shein, Meta Ads, TikTok Ads, Temu, and more.

As part of its launch offer, the company is waiving fees for Nigerian freelancers who receive payments from U.S. clients.

This means digital workers can keep every dollar they earn without deductions, a move the company believes will ease the burden on freelancers and small businesses.

Speaking on the launch, Glad Akhison, Chief Executive Officer of Boldswitch, emphasized the company’s commitment to empowering Nigerians.

“The launch of our U.S. Bank Account is just the start,” he said. “We’re building financial tools that empower Nigerians to participate fully in the global economy. This is about breaking barriers and giving people the freedom to work and earn without limitations.”

For many Nigerian freelancers, this innovation could be life-changing. Temi Adesanya, a Lagos-based graphic designer who works with U.S. clients, explained the impact of such a solution.

“In the past, I lost money to high charges and had to wait days before receiving payments. With a service like Boldswitch, I can get paid faster, spend globally, and focus more on my work. It gives me peace of mind.”

Nigeria’s fintech sector has become one of Africa’s most dynamic industries, with companies like Flutterwave and Paystack pioneering digital payment solutions that have transformed local and international transactions.

Within this growing ecosystem, Boldswitch is carving a unique path by focusing on direct access to U.S. banking for Nigerians, addressing a critical gap that has long hindered freelancers and entrepreneurs.

Commenting on the development, fintech analyst Chika Okafor said, “What Boldswitch is doing is very significant. Nigerians have always been global in their talent and work, but our banking systems have not always kept up.

By providing direct access to U.S. accounts and global spending options, Boldswitch is addressing a real gap in the market.”

With competitive exchange rates, lightning-fast transactions, and easy onboarding, Boldswitch is positioning itself as a vital tool for Nigerians navigating the global economy.

Industry observers say the launch could help redefine how digital workers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses engage with international clients.

The initiative also underscores the growing importance of fintech in shaping Nigeria’s financial future.

By removing barriers and expanding opportunities, Boldswitch is giving Nigerians more freedom to connect, transact, and grow without borders.